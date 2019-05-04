Four more HIV cases surface in Sindh

LARKANA: Four more the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases have surfaced in interior Sindh on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The District Health Officer (DHO) of Shikarpur said four children were tested positive for HIV. The virus was confirmed during screening in Shikarpur, he said.

The health officer said medical clinics of 50 quacks had been sealed in the district. Three maternity homes and one laboratory were also sealed, he said.

On May 3, the number of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) affectees in Rato Dero had climbed to 119.

The new affectees included 21 children and one woman, Medical Superintendent (MS) Rato Dero Hospital had said. Screening of 657 more people was carried out at two new places, he had said. The MS had confirmed 22 new HIV positive cases.

ARY News correspondent Babu Iqbal had said when condition of HIV affectee worsens it becomes AIDS.

Samples of the AIDS cases were sent to Jacobabad laboratory for testing.

The Sindh AIDS Control Programme had sent the report to the federal government.

A doctor, suspected of involvement in spreading the HIV AIDS in 59 people in Larkana and Rato Dero, was arrested on April 30.

