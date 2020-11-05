Web Analytics
Four including three women killed in Sargodha road crash

SARGODHA: At least four including three women were killed, when two dumpers and a passenger met a horrific collision in Sargodha, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the accident took place at Faisalabad road, where two dumpers and a passenger van collided with each other, resulting in killing of four including three women and a man.

At least 10 people got injured in the road crash. The ill-fated passenger van was going to Chiniot from Sargodha.

Getting information, the resuce teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to a nearby medical facility, where condition of three people is said to be critical.

Earlier on August 2, at least two people had been killed while several others sustained injuries when a car collided with a van at Hasilpur Road near Bahawalpur district of Punjab.

According to rescue officials, the incident caused due to over speeding.

