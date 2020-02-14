Four including two children killed in Sukkur building fire

SUKKUR: At least four people, including two children, were killed, and three others sustained burns, when fire broke out at a four-storey building, situated at Gharibabad, Sukkur, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the rescue sources, fire broke out in shops on the ground floor due to which smoke accumulated in flats on the upper floors of the building, causing death of four persons due to suffocation.

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources said three members of a family, including a man and his two sons, were killed in the fire.

In another fire incident, last month in Lahore, at least eight persons, including a woman and two children, were killed when fire erupted after a cylinder exploded at a spray factory situated in Shahdira, Lahore.

According to the rescue sources, the roof of the factory caved-in due to intensity of the fire that took over the entire factory situated in Imamia colony of Shahdira.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and had brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. Rescue teams faced hardship in carrying out operation due to darkness as transformer of the factory also burnt in the fire.

