Four injured in firing after fight over TikTok video in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least four people were injured after a fight erupted between two groups in Faisalabad over TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place on Saturday evening in the Faisalabad neighborhood, leading to four members of a family receiving bullet injuries.

A TikToker identified as Zain used to make TikTok videos with his friend Suleman. The mother of Suleman identified as Fauzia reached the home of his son’s TikToker friend and complained with the mother of Zain that he is spoiling her son [Suleman] by recording useless TikTok videos.

This led to an argument between them and mother of Zain came into anger for complaining about her son and started beating Fauzia and severally tortured her.

When Fauzia, mother of TikToker Suleman reached her home, the mother of Zain along with other women and an armed man stormed the house of Fauzia and opened firing.

As a result, four family members including a minor girl were injured in the firing.

Those who opened firing and attacked Fauzia’s house identified as Zain, his mother, Khurrum and five other women. The victims were identified as Soniya, Shehnaz, 10-year-old Tayyiba, and Ghulam Shabbir.

The police have launched an investigation and a case has been registered against the accused party.

