Four injured in lightning strike in Karachi village amid rainfall

KARACHI: At least four persons were injured as thunderbolt struck Latt Basti in Malir district of Karachi yesterday night, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The lightning strike during the rainfall in Karachi on Monday night hit a house of a fisherman in Latt Basti in Rehri union council, according to reports.

Four injured of the incident were admitted at the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment of multiple burn injuries.

Two days ago, in two incidents of lightning strike in Tharparkar district two persons and four animals were killed.

At least two people were died due to electrical discharges in the atmosphere in a suburban village of Diplo Tehsil, whereas, three camels were killed in Raryaro village of Chhachhro taluka.

A cow left dead and 10 wounded as thunderbolt hit a herd in Padhryu Mora village in Thar.

In an earlier similar incident in the desert region another two persons and four cattle were killed.

Widespread rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh wreaked havoc with normal life in recent wet spell.

An earlier incident of lightning strike in July during the rainfall, leave a girl dead in a village in the vicinity of Nagar Parkar, local police said.

