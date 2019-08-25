Web Analytics
Four Killed, 15 injured in Shikarpur road crash

Shikarpur, four killed

SHIKARPUR: At least four people were killed and 15 others sustained wounds when a passenger coach collided with a truck at the Indus Highway near Khanpur, Shikarpur district on Sunday.

According to the rescue sources, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Punjab from Karachi, when it met an accident near Khanpur Indus Highway.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to Taluka Headquarters Hospital (THQ) and Civil Hospital.

The cause behind the road crash could not be ascertained.

On July 12, at least eight members of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when their jeep plunged into the River Indus in Mansehra on Thursday night.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital after retrieving them from the ravine.

Read more: Four killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Haripur

The ill-fated family was on its way to a hospital in Dasu when their jeep plunged into the river, said the police.

The police had said that all the deceased and the injured belonged to the same family and added that they were taking a patient to a hospital situated in Dasu.

