Four men killed minutes after release in KP’s Lakki Marwat  

LAKKI MARWAT: At least four people were killed in an ambush minutes after their release from the district jail in Lakki Marwat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the four men were on their way home after being released from the district jail, when unidentified armed men opened fire on them near the jail in Lakki Marwat.

Resultantly, all four men were killed on the spot. However, a passerby was also killed in the attack. Meanwhile, the assailants have managed to escape from the scene.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Apparently, it seemed that the killing of the four men might be the result of the enmity, said the police officials.

Read More: Three killed over old enmity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on December 5, three people had been gunned down over old enmity in Karak, a district in Kohat Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the rival party had opened fire in Karak’s area of Chokara, which resulted in the death of three including, a father, a mother and a son.

The accused had managed to flee away from the crime scene easily. The incident had occurred due to old enmity between the groups, said the police.

Comments

comments