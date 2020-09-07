Four suspects in rape-murder case killed in Faisalabad encounter

FAISALABAD: Four people allegedly involved in a case pertaining to sexually assaulting and murdering a 14-year-old boy were killed on Monday during a police encounter in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the suspects were in police custody and were being taken to recover weapons from a house in Faisalabad when the police van was ambushed by eight armed men.

The suspects were killed when they tried to snatch the cops’ guns and escape. Meanwhile the their eight accomplice managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

Those killed were identified as Sajjad, Allah Ditta, Abid Hussain and Khalid. Police officials that they were notorious criminal, adding that Abid Hussain and Khalid were wanted in 41 and 43 cases respectively.

Earlier on September 7, the body of a 14-year old boy who had been missing since 1st of September was found in a field in Faisalabad.

He family had said that Zain Ali, 14, had been missing since 1st of September from Marinabad area of Faisalabad. Later, the police had taken four suspects into custody on suspicion.

