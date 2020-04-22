Four killed in retaliation as police team allegedly attacked in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least four persons including two attackers were killed in retaliation as a raid team of police forces allegedly came under attacked in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Faisalabad police said that armed men opened fire on a raiding police team in a bid to release the accused persons in minor’s rape and murder case.

In retaliation, two attackers and two accused persons have killed during the exchange of fire, whereas, three attackers managed to flee from the scene.

According to police, two accused persons were taken into custody by Civil Line police on Tuesday over charges of raping and murdering a five-year-old boy in Rafiq Colony. The accused persons have been handed over the police on physical remand.

The attack was lodged when a raiding police team moving on its way to arrest the accomplices of the accused persons.

Police officials said that the department has commenced a search operation to arrest the attackers.

