Attacker commits suicide after killing four in Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN: At least four people were shot dead and five other were injured when an assailant opened indiscriminate fire after storming the house in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan on Sunday.

According to sources, an attacker shot himself dead after killing four members of a family including, father, mother, son and a daughter and injuring five others.

The injured and the bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility for the legal formalities.

The cause behind the dreadful incident of shooting could not be ascertained till filing of this news report.

Earlier on June 5, at least ten people were shot dead while twelve others got injured in a gun battle between two groups in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan.

According to the local police, two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eidul Fitr prayers, killing nine people and injuring 13 others.

Read more: Jalalpur Pirwala killings: Police arrest four accused nominated in FIR

A notorious robber identified as Kala Jaffer and his son were among those injured in the gun battle. No further information about the identities of those killed and injured in the shooting was immediately available.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after taking notice of the firing incident had summoned a detailed report from the regional police officer (RPO) of Multan in this regard.

Comments

comments