Four killed in Mardan IED blast

MARDAN: At least four people were killed and three others injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Mardan’s Judge Bazar area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to DIG Sher Akbar, the improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside. “The target of terrorists was a police mobile,” he added.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Following the incident, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, condemned the attack and directed authorities concerned to leave no stone unturned in providing the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Earlier today, at least five people were killed and one injured after a mortar shell exploded at Akbarpura in Nowshera district.

According to reports, a mortar shell in scrape went off in the area leaving five people dead and one injured. Five deceased in the blast have been identified as Shafqat, Mukarram, Ali, Zahidullah and Hidayatullh, officials said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain and other police officers rushed to the spot and inspected the site of the explosion.

