Four killed over marriage row in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: At least four people were killed and two others injured over a marriage dispute in Rajanpur on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the people were killed when unidentified armed men opened fire on them inside their house in Thethree Colony area of Rajanpur.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the district hospital. Meanwhile, the assailants managed to escape from the scene. Police said that the motive behind the killings was a marriage depute.

Read More: Man sets niece ablaze over marriage row in Punjab

Earlier on July 20, a 14-year-old girl had been burnt to death allegedly by her uncle after her father turned down a proposal to marry her to the suspect’s son in Chiniot.

According to the police, the suspect, Mohammad Yaqoob had asked his brother, Mohammad Yousuf for Sadia’s betrothal to his son which the latter had refused.

Two months ago, Mohammad Yousuf had tied the knot of his daughter, Sadia with another relative. In revenge, her uncle, Yaqoob had sprinkled petrol over Sadia and set her ablaze when she arrived at her parents’ house three days earlier.

Comments

comments