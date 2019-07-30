Four killed, 28 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least four people, including two policemen, were killed and 28 others injured in an explosion near a police station in Quetta on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the bomb was exploded near City police station in the Quetta. Law enforcement agencies and police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Bomb disposal squad has also reached at the scene to ascertain the intensity, nature and target of the blast. Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment

The provincial government has imposed an emergency at the hospitals while doctors and paramedical staff were directed to report immediately on their duties.

An official said that apparently the target of the explosion was police personnel.

Earlier on July 23, at least two people had been killed and 23 others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near eastern bypass, area of provincial capital Quetta.

According to reports, the bomb was planted in a motorbike at Sher Jan bus stop near eastern bypass of Quetta. Rescue teams had rushed the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Police had said that the culprits and motive behind the attack were yet to be ascertained while law enforcement agencies personnel had reached at the spot to probe the blast.

