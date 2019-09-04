Four killed as tractor hits bike in Lahore

LAHORE: At least four people were killed as a speedy tractor crushed a motorcycle in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital. They said that the accident took place when the tractor ploughed into a motorcycle near Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore.

Cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, said the sources.

Read More: Road accident kills two, injures five in Attock

Earlier on May 19, two people had lost their lives and five others sustained injuries as a passenger van and an oil tanker collided near Fateh Jung, Attock.

As per details, the accident was met at Rawalpindi-Kohat road, killing two people on the spot and injuring other five.

The bodies and the injured had been shifted to a nearby medical facility, where condition of two injured was said to be critical, the doctors had said.

