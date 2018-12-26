Four members of family die in Dera Ghazi Khan road mishap

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Four members of a family were killed in collision between a car and a truck at Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Thick fog engulfs the plains of Punjab in winter, which restricts visibility limit causing road accidents in the province.

A car and a truck crashed at Indus Highway in D.G. Khan this morning, due to poor visibility, leaving four members of a family dead on the spot including a mother and a son, while a little girl sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The ambulances transferred the injured and dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

Several cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Multan, Okara, Patoki, Cheechawatani, Mian Channu and other areas were covered in thick hazy conditions affecting the vehicular traffic flow.

The cold and dry conditions prevail in Pakistan’s various regions.

The met office has also predicted that the mercury will further plunge in Karachi and other parts of the country.

