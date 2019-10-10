Four men held for facilitating militants: CTD

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four suspects on charges of facilitating militants, reported ARY News.

The arrested suspects were identified as Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf, and Abdul Salam.

A CTD official said the four accused were key members of a proscribed organisation.

Previously, the CTD had arrested two suspected terrorists associated with a banned outfit during a raid in Gujranwala.

The suspects were arrested during a raid near Alipur Chowk, according to CTD officials. The arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Akmal and Ghulam Hussain.

Explosive material, hate literature and cash were seized from their possession. The suspects were reportedly planning to target officers of intelligence agencies.

Prior to that, the CTD and other security forces in a joint operation had killed six terrorists in Quetta.

Three personnel were also injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists at Quetta’s Eastern Bypass area.

Two of the terrorits, wearing suicide jackets, detonated their charge, while four others were shot at and killed by the security agencies.

Comments

comments