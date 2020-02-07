Four-month-old baby found in locked car as parents went shopping

A couple in Florida landed in hot water for going shopping, leaving their four-month-old baby in a locked car.

The parents were shopping in a Dollar Tree store in Fort Myers when passers-by spotted the infant inside the vehicle.

Pictures posted on social media show an officer cradling the child.

The parents were arrested for child neglect.

In a Facebook post, the Fort Myers Police department wrote: “At approximately 10:00 AM this morning Fort Myers Police were called to the Sam’s Club Plaza at 5100 South Cleveland Avenue, on a report of an infant locked in a car while the parents shopped at the Dollar Tree Store.”

“The Officers freed the four-month-old child and arrested the parents for child neglect.”

“The child has been transferred to the Department of Children and Families and the investigation is on-going.”

