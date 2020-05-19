Four-nation meeting reaffirms support for Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran have reiterated their respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and the decision of its people on their future and development path, ARY News reported.

In a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting of the special representatives of the four countries on Afghanistan Affairs, they welcomed the agreement between two main political leaders and hoped that this important event will expedite start of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

The four nation meeting also exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and the peace and reconciliation process thereof.

The meeting supported the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” peace and reconciliation process as inclusive Intra-Afghan negotiations are the only way to realize the Afghan national reconciliation, leading to prompt end of the prolonged conflict.

The statement expressed the resolve to support Afghanistan to achieve comprehensive and sustainable peace at an early date.

It called for withdrawal of foreign troops in an orderly and responsible way so that the situation in Afghanistan will experience a steady transition.

The four sides supported release of prisoners and detainees held by all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan and expressed the hope that Resolution 2513(2020) of the UN Security Council can be observed and implemented.

They also supported initiative of the UN Secretary General António Guterres for universal ceasefire and call for a simultaneous declaration of a comprehensive ceasefire throughout Afghanistan.

Expressing concerns on the serious terrorism threat existing in Afghanistan, they urged all sides in the country to take decisive action against Al-Qaeda, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other international terrorist organizations operating against regional countries, and to completely eradicate the production and trafficking of narcotics in the country.

The four sides reaffirmed their support to Afghanistan to overcome effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

They underscored that repatriation and reintegration of Afghan refugees should be part of any peace and reconciliation process and called upon the international community to support time bound return of Afghan refugees with dignity and honour.

They agreed to maintain contact on the Afghanistan issue, and work together to advance the Afghan peace reconciliation and reconstruction process.

