Four of a family die as car plunges in Swat canal

CHARSADDA: Four members of a family died when the car they were travelling in plunged in the Lower Swat Canal on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the people, a couple and their two children drowned when their car fell into the canal.

The driver of the vehicle, who was found to be in an unconscious state, was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Earlier, on Aug 31, at least 24 passengers were killed and two got wounded after a bus carrying 31 people fell into a ravine in a horrible incident of a bridge collapse in Upper Kohistan.

The incident took place in Kandia subdivision of the Upper Kohistan. The bus had women and children on board.

As per police, all passengers belonged to the same family, who were travelling to attend a function.

