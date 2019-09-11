Four Pak Army Major Generals promoted to Lt General rank

RAWALPINDI: Four Major Generals of the Pakistan Army were elevated to the rank of Lieutenant-General on Wednesday.

Those promoted include Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Earlier this year, four Major Generals were promoted to the Lieutenant General rank, the military’s media wing had said.

Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Major General Nauman Mahmood, Major General Azhar Abbas and Major General Faiz Hameed were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, an ISPR statement read.

Prior to that, six Major Generals were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in Sept 2018.

The promoted General Officers included Major General Shaheen Mazhar, Major General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Major General Abdul Aziz, Major General Asim Munir, Major General Adnan and Major General Waseem Ashraf.

