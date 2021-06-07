Four passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Four passengers on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

The passengers landed at Islamabad airport from Sharjiah.

The airport officials told the media that the detection was made by the staff at the Peshawar airport to check COVID-infected passengers.

During checking the body temperature of the passengers was also recorded high. The COVID-positive passengers have been shifted to OGDCL quarantine centre. They will be allowed to leave for their homes only after testing negative for the pandemic, said the airport administration.

Later, the airport authorities disinfected different areas of the airport.

Earlier on May 29, sniffer dogs deployed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport to pick out Covid-19-infected people had detected another 14 patients carrying coronavirus from a private airline.

166 passengers had landed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on a private airline’s flight today, and their samples for COVID-19 were taken.

Fortunately, the dogs at the airport had detected the deadly virus in 14 of the flyers’ samples.

When the flyers’ samples were tested for Covid-19, all of them was found to be carrying the deadly virus, according to airport administration.

