Four people electrocuted to death in Lodhran

LODHRAN: Four members of a family were electrocuted to death on Sunday morning in Lodhran’s area of Kahorepaka, as power lines broke down and fell on the bull cart which the family was riding.

According to the details of the dreadful incident, Ghulam Yaseen, his wife Sughran Bibi and two children died on the spot, as the high power tension line fell over the bull cart, they were riding.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital after removing the high-tension lines off the cart.

According to the police, the bodies were handed over to the heirs after legal formalities at the hospital.

Back in the month of April, 2017,at least two students died and four others received injuries after being electrocuted at a private hostel of National Textile University Faisalabad on Monday night.

According to rescue officials, a student identified as Faisal died of a powerful electric shock after he had accidentally touched 1100 kilowatt wire while walking on the rooftop of the hostel.

When five of his friends rushed to rescue him they had also received massive electric shocks and one of them later succumbed to his injuries, increasing the death toll to two.

