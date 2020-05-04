Four PIA employees alleged with costing national carrier major financial losses

KARACHI: An alleged corruption scandal has cost the national flight carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) millions on rupees in losses, ARY News reported on Monday.

PIA vigilance and security department has formally initiated an inquiry into the matter.

PIA booking supervisor Lahore, Asif Zaman and his colleagues have been taken in for questioning in this regard.

According to details, PIA had postponed the facility of redeemable tickets on its ticketing for special flights in times of coronavirus.

Relief flights are now being charged and new tickets need to be purchased in order to board planes.

Supervisor Asif Aman and his colleagues allegedly allowed passengers to travel on old tickets from Lahore, Pakistan to Toronto, Canda.

The ticket price per seat for special flights is 2,75000 per person, Zaman and crew have been blamed for allowing four people to travel on old tickets.

