Four new polio cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least four new polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, taking the tally of such cases across the province to 79 this year, ARY News reported.

According to the Health officials, three polio cases were reported from Lakki Marwat and one in Tank districts of KP.

Earlier on December 19, two more polio cases had been reported in Balochistan, taking the tally of such cases across the country to 106 this year.

Read More: Two more polio cases surface in Balochistan

According to the Health Ministry, the polio cases had been reported from the Mastung district and Dera Murad Jamali area of Balochistan.

The authorities had said a 16-month-old boy from Dera Murad Jamali and a 14-year-month old baby boy from Mastung had been diagnosed with the crippling disease, adding that the minor was not vaccinated against the virus.

This was the ninth polio case which had been reported from Balochistan province during the ongoing year.

