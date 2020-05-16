Four staffers test positive for coronavirus at PM house: sources

ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the government quarters revealed on Saturday that four staff members of Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad have tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Sources entailed that the discovery was made during regularly held coronavirus tests at the PM House when four of its employees got their corona test results as positive.

It has been told that the people who tested positive for the pathogen have been put under isolated quarantine till the disease and its effects wear off.

Earlier on April 30, The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had gone into isolation at his residence as he was tested positive for coronavirus.

He was another high-profile personality found infected with coronavirus in Pakistan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail as the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser confirmed that he is tested positive for the virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser both have tested negative for coronavirus since then after observing self isolation.

