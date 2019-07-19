Four suspected Lyari gangsters arrested

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four suspects associated with the Lyari gang war during a raid and seized illicit arms from their possession, reported ARY News.

The SP Lyari said the arrested suspects, identified as Zeeshan alias Tissue, Pyar Ali, Asif, and Ali Nawaz were affiliated with the gang’s Atif alias Fauji Group.

Illicit arms, a rickshaw, and motorcycle were seized from the possession of the accused who confessed to their involvement in criminal activities in different parts of the city, including Garden, Baldia Town, and Ranchor Line.

The SP said the suspected criminals would use a rickshaw to commit crimes. They have a number of cases registered against them at different police stations.

