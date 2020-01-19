Four suspects involved in killing of policeman rounded up

KARACHI: Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four suspects in a case related to the killing of a police constable in the New Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA), ARY News reported.

Twenty-three-year-old Irfan, posted at the NKIA police station, got injured during an exchange of fire with suspected muggers on Jan 14. He was taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The NKIA police said two stolen bikes and two pistols that were used in the felony were seized from the possession of the arrested criminals. Snatched mobiles, cash and other valuables were also recovered.

The suspects in their initial statements confessed to having committed the crime.

The police said the shootout had taken place after a police party patrolling on a motorbike tried to intercept two suspects on a two-wheeler. However, instead of stopping, the suspects opened fire on the officials and sped away.

As a result, Irfan suffered critical wounds and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

