Four ‘terrorists’ killed in encounter in KP’s Mattani

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Monday claimed to have killed four alleged terrorists during an encounter near Torkham Border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the CTD officials conducted a raid at a house in Mattani village on a tip-off about the presence of criminal elements in the area.

When the CTD personnel surrounded the terrorists, they opened indiscriminate fire on police and in the retaliatory fire, all the four terrorists were killed, the sources added.

The police have four AK-47, six hand grenades and huge quantity of ammunition from their possession.

Later, rescue officials shifted their bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier on June 10, two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit had been apprehended in a raid by Counter Terrorism Department from Bhakkar.

According to details, the detained individuals whose names had been revealed to be Muhammad Ullah and Fazal Razzaq were involved in questionable activities.

Donation receipts and banned literature had also been recovered from their possession by law enforcement officials.

