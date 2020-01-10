Four more toddlers fall prey to malnutrition in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: At least four children died on Friday at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, the total number of deaths has reached 17 owing to malnutrition in this ongoing month.

Undernourishment and other health-related problems in the drought-stricken district of Tharparkar continued to take the lives of toddlers in the area.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNCF) in April stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Meanwhile, a district health officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon in a statement said that as many as 721 children died due to malnutrition and epidemics last year in the drought-hit Tharparkar.

While describing malnutrition another a major cause of the death in children, DHO said that about 1,93,779 ailing kids were brought in the OPDs of the hospitals last year.

Read More: Death toll rises to 25 as one more infant dies in drought-hit Tharparkar

DHO Arshad Memon further said that out of 721 children while 111 of other district died because of various factors, including premature birth, low birth weight, birth asphyxia, severe pneumonia, neonatal sepsis, respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), acute malnutrition with complication, sepsis (under five) and diarrhea.

Comments

comments