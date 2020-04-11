Four-year-old boy struggling with rare cancer beats coronavirus

A four-year-old boy, who became the first child cancer patient to contract coronavirus in Cambridge, England, has recovered from the contagion.

Archie Wilks contracted Covid-19 while being treated for cancer. The minor has neuroblastoma with two tumours.

Despite his parent’s efforts to ensure he is not exposed to the virus, he was diagnosed with the virus after he had a fever after starting a chemotherapy and immunotherapy course.

“We had some trips to the day unit where we kept away from whoever we possibly could and stayed outside to keep away from the waiting room,” said Simon, the father of the minor.

The boy and his father isolated for five days in a hospital room that doctors and nurses wore protective gear into.

“It was scary to be moved into the coronavirus ward as we had no real information about how a child in his position might cope with the virus,” said Simon.

Simon said hospital staff really helped him to feel at ease in such a worrying situation.

Archie and his father returned to the rest of their family, who have all had coronavirus symptoms, on April 1.

“I know Harriet [the boy’s mother] found it hard at home with Henry [twin brother]. We’ve been in a similar position countless times in the last year but obviously the other was able to leave the house or interact with others to take our mind off the situation but the isolation at home made it harder,” Simon said.

His family told supporters on the Archie’s Journey Facebook page: “Archie’s definitely out the other side of the virus with no cough and no need for oxygen.”

Simon said: “Luckily because we had been so cautious, isolating early and completely, we wouldn’t have come into contact with many people during any potential stage of him having the virus, which was helpful to mentally deal with the positive result, knowing we wouldn’t have caused any potential harm to anyone else.

“It’s reassuring for other parents to see that a vulnerable child like Archie has coped well so far with the virus but we obviously don’t want anyone thinking it’s a good idea to not worry about their children contracting it.”

His parents are raising money for Archie to be able to participate in a vaccine trial at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York that could decrease the chances of the cancer returning once Archie is in remission.

Simon said the trial will “will look to reduce the chance of that happening and allow us all to know we have done everything possible to give Archie the best chance at life”. More than £180,000 have been raised by the minor’s parents and they need £230,000.

