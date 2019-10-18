Four-year-old girl declared ‘dead’ by Nawabshah hospital found alive

NAWABSHAH: Nawabshah’s Mother and Child Hospital declared a four-year-old girl dead and issued her death certificate. But, when her body was being shifted, she was found to be alive, ARY News reported.

Nabi Baksh, the father of the girl named Rubina, said doctors at the hospital declared his daughter dead and issued her death certificate.

When he left the medical facility along with the body of his daughter, she breathed, he said, adding that subsequently, he took the girl to a private hospital for medical attention.

Baksh said his daughter is now alive and doing well.

Earlier in Nov, 2016, a woman who was declared dead by doctors at a local hospital was actually found to be alive.

The woman, Naeema Khan, was admitted to the Victoria Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

However, her family members strongly protested saying that she was not in a critical condition, and her death was caused by medical negligence.

The management of the hospital took notice and sent a senior team of doctors to inspect her. It was found out that she was declared dead without any medical examination, and her heartbeat was still present.

The doctors said that her condition may have worsened due to an expired injection.

