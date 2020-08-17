Fourth personality who attended meetings on Karachi issues revealed  

KARACHI: A fourth personality was also part of the recent talks on improving the situation in Karachi besides major stakeholders from federal and the provincial governments, it has emerged on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

The personality was none other than Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal, who was invited during the meetings to share the experience he gained while successfully serving the city as its City Nazim previously.

According to sources privy to details, Mustafa Kamal attended both meetings held in Islamabad and Karachi to discuss ways to resolve issues faced by the city. “Two political parties raised objection over the presence of the PSP leader,” they said.

The sources said that he was invited to share his experience in resolving Karachi issues during his terms as the City Nazim. “He gave important suggestions during the meeting to tackle issues faced by the city,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of PPP, PTI, and MQM-P leaders took place in Karachi on Saturday wherein they discussed issues plaguing the port city.

Sources relayed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government and Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar attended the meeting.

Read More: No committee formed on Karachi issues, denies Sindh govt

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi were also in attendance.

The PPP, PTI and MQM-P leaders reached an agreement to push ahead with the megacity’s development by ironing out a joint strategy. Over the course of the meeting, they put forth their proposals for Karachi’s development.

They also talked about empowering local governments in the province, the sources said.

Comments

comments