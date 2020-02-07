Fox finds its way into British Parliament

LONDON: Lawmakers and workers got surprised as a fox wandered into British Parliament and toured different floors.

The invading animal was spotted on four different floors of the Parliament’s building in London on Thursday night, whereas, witnesses have shared its photos and videos.

The fox was later captured by police, reportedly wearing large gloves, from the fourth floor and carried it away inside a box before releasing it.

Kerry McCarthy, a Member of Parliament from the Labor party, said she missed the fox’s visit Thursday, but she later found the animal had left droppings outside her office door. “I can’t believe I missed all the drama and just found the poo,” she tweeted.

Beautiful fox popped into Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/C5QsOp5z8c — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) February 6, 2020

