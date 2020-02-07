Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Fox finds its way into British Parliament

Fox British Parliament

LONDON: Lawmakers and workers got surprised as a fox wandered into British Parliament and toured different floors.

The invading animal was spotted on four different floors of the Parliament’s building in London on Thursday night, whereas, witnesses have shared its photos and videos.

Fox British Parliament

The fox was later captured by police, reportedly wearing large gloves, from the fourth floor and carried it away inside a box before releasing it.

Kerry McCarthy, a Member of Parliament from the Labor party, said she missed the fox’s visit Thursday, but she later found the animal had left droppings outside her office door. “I can’t believe I missed all the drama and just found the poo,” she tweeted.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

WATCH: Brave man fights off street criminals in Karachi

Offbeat

WATCH: Little girl turns into ‘stone’ owing to rare disorder

Offbeat

WATCH: Is it a ghost fish captured on camera underwater?

Offbeat

World’s biggest iceberg moving towards open ocean to risk shipping travel


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close