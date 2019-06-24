FPCCI delegation meets Hafeez Sheikh, FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the FPCCI delegation put forwarded 10 demands before the finance advisor.

The FPCCI demands include the restoration of Final Tax Regime (FTR), diminish the tax of service sectors, ban on raids at nontaxpayers and three-year audit instead of every year.

The finance advisor accepted seven demands of FPCCI delegation out of 10.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood was also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh thanked on Monday Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for pledging US $3 billion in Pakistan’s deposits and direct investment.

“[I] want to thank the Emir of Qatar HRH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani for announcing US $3 Billion in #deposits and direct #investments for #Pakistan and for #Qatar’s affirmation to further develop relations between the two countries,” he tweeted.

