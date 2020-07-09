Fed govt plans utility stores’ franchises under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review Kamyab Jawan Programme, where it was decided to establish franchises of utility stores across Pakistan under its domain, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the meeting, Asad Umar said that under phase II of the programme, youth would be provided loans to establish franchises of utility stores.

“Providing loans to such franchises will surely benefit as these shops will play their part in maintaining price stability in the market,” he said.

Special Adviser to PM Imran Khan, Usman Dar said that 25,000 people across the country applied under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and showed interest in opening retail stores. “New franchises will be setup under the Utility Stores Corporation,” he said.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that the commerce ministry would review the process to provide loans to operational franchises.

The pilot project for loan disbursement will be launched soon, he said as the meeting decided to finalize loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that the youth development programme initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan has received acknowledgement at the international level.

Secretary General United Nations (UN) Antonio Guttress lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government’s efforts to uplift youth during his visit to Pakistan in February this year.

The UN secretary general in an informal meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar appreciated Kamyab Jawan Programme for youth development.

The programme to create employment opportunities for Pakistani youth, Mr.Guttress said and extended United Nation’s support for it.

