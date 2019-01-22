Franco-German treaty a step toward ‘European army’: Merkel

AACHEN, Germany: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that a new Franco-German friendship treaty was a step toward the creation of a future joint European army.

Merkel said the pact aims to build a Franco-German “common military culture” and “contributes to the creation of a European army”.

Both Macron and Merkel have pushed the idea of a joint European Army for the bloc that would be part of the wider NATO alliance.

US President Donald Trump late last year mocked both European powers by tweeting that “it was Germany in World Wars One & Two — How did that work out for France?”

Merkel in her speech also said that, as France and Germany seek closer political, economic and defence integration, they should also work on a “joint military industry”.

President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Merkel signed the deal, which pledges deeper economic and defence ties as well as commitment to the EU, in the German city of Aachen.

The French presidency said it was an “important moment” for showing the relationship was “a bedrock which can relaunch itself … in the service of reinforcing the European project”.

Aachen, which sits on the Dutch and Belgian borders, is rich in European symbolism as the seat of power of Charlemagne, the 1st-century emperor who ruled over swathes of western Europe.

Both leaders signed the deal on the anniversary of a similar Franco-German cooperation treaty in 1963 by France’s Charles de Gaulle and the German chancellor of the time, Konrad Adenauer.

The new treaty aims to kick start the relationship known as the “Franco-German motor”, traditionally seen as the key alliance in Europe between two economic and political heavyweights.

Macron came into power in May 2017 seeking Merkel’s backing for major reforms of the EU in a bid to restore faith in its institutions and quell rising populism.

In December, EU leaders signed off on a watered-down version of President Macron’s proposals, including a highly tentative plan to explore a eurozone budget.

The treaty commits France and Germany to closer military ties, including possible joint deployments – in the event of a terror attack.

The two countries could also cooperate more closely on procurement, such as the purchase or development of new tanks or fighter jets.

It also includes a “mutual defence clause” in the event of one of them being attacked, although they are already committed to this as members of NATO.

The treaty also paves the way for a joint parliament made up of 50 members of the French national assembly and the same number from the Bundestag, and language-learning initiatives in both countries.

