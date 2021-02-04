Lahore posh car dealer rakes in millions for booking, runs away with money

LAHORE: A luxury car brand dealer in Lahore has been alleged to swindle people out of about Rs800 million as he fled out of the country after raking in advance booking charges from many people for high-end cars which he never delivered, ARY News reported Thursday.

Police have said many of the victims defrauded by the accused have lodged their various complaints with the police stations Ghalib Market, Gulberg, Sarwar Road, and Naseerabad.

According to the reported details on the matter, the police have sought help from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in resolving the fraud and flee case while the preparations are underway to enlist accused Abu Zar Bukhari’s name in Interpol list for his extradition.

As per the most recent update, the accused after fleecing millions in the name of advance car booking payment, had fled to Dubai first following which he flew to London.

