Free coronavirus tests being conducted in Punjab: Minister Auqaf

LAHORE: In Punjab, special counters have been set up in all government hospitals where free Corona related tests are being conducted and medical treatment provided.

This was stated by Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah while addressing a departmental meeting in Lahore on Sunday.

Read More: Coronavirus Patients Surge To 34 In Pakistan, 21 In Sindh

He said seminars and rallies are being organized at government schools’ level and other places to create public awareness about Corona Virus and precautionary measures about it, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier in the day, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 34 after 3 people returning from Saudi Arabia tested positive.

A fourth individual who tested positive has no recent travel history and it is being speculated that the virus was locally transmitted to the patient.

Read More: Patient discharged from PIMS after tested negative of coronavirus

Sindh now has three locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, a mysterious pneumonia-like disease caused by the coronavirus.

Whereas the government has shut down marriage halls and cinema houses and imposed ban over public gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus. Moreover, all airports have been closed except those in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Comments

comments