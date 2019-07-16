Free eye camp organised for street children

ISLAMABAD: The National Child Protection Centre of the Ministry of Human Rights organised a second free eye camp for street children in collaboration with Pakistan Institute for Rehabilitation Centre of ISRA University.

Medical experts conducted a thorough and proper eye check-up of a total of 78 street children, according to a statement issued here today.

Free eyesight glasses were provided to 15 street children who were suffering from low vision.

These children belonged to the needy families residing in Kachi Abadies of Sector I-9 and I-10, Islamabad.

The Centre, apart from other programmes for child protection, is also providing pick and drop services to street children for non-formal education on a daily basis.

The Ministry of Human Rights aims to ensure provision of fundamental human rights to these underprivileged street children, reads the statement.

