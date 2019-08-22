Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt mulls free medical treatment facilities for hepatitis patients

Zafar Mirza, Dr. Zafar Mirza, Hepatitis, Free Medical Treatment, SAPM Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza says the government will soon launch a program to provide free medical treatment facilities to the patients of hepatitis.

Talking to media on Thursday, he said, for the first time in Pakistan, the poor families were provided with a health card. He said the basic health centers are also being made active from 10th of the next month.

He said an increase of forty to fifty thousand rupees in salaries of doctors of grade 17 to 20 has been made on the basis of their performance. He said the increase in salaries will be applicable in four big hospitals of Islamabad.

Read More: Govt committed for provision of best healthcare facilities: Dr. Zafar 

Earlier on August 7, Dr. Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr. Zafar Mirza apprised the Prime Minister on the steps being taken to improve health services in the country, particularly progress in the provision of Sehat Insaf Cards.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

UNSC session on Kashmir, a major achievement: Chairman Kashmir Committee

Pakistan

Murad Saeed announces to extend Swat motorway to Kalam

Pakistan

Pakistan urges world to take cognizance of blatant HR violations in IoK: FO

Business

PIA increase fares for Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close