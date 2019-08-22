ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza says the government will soon launch a program to provide free medical treatment facilities to the patients of hepatitis.

Talking to media on Thursday, he said, for the first time in Pakistan, the poor families were provided with a health card. He said the basic health centers are also being made active from 10th of the next month.

He said an increase of forty to fifty thousand rupees in salaries of doctors of grade 17 to 20 has been made on the basis of their performance. He said the increase in salaries will be applicable in four big hospitals of Islamabad.

Read More: Govt committed for provision of best healthcare facilities: Dr. Zafar

Earlier on August 7, Dr. Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr. Zafar Mirza apprised the Prime Minister on the steps being taken to improve health services in the country, particularly progress in the provision of Sehat Insaf Cards.

Comments

comments