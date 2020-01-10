KARACHI: The schedule of various passenger trains has affected after a freight train derailed at Karachi’s Cantt Station, ARY News reported on Friday.

The derailment of the freight train caused the delay in the arrival and departure of other trains after blockage of platforms number 3, 4 and 5.

Railway officials said that a relief train is working to remove the derailed bogies.

Earlier in December last year, railway traffic between Multan and Rawalpindi had suspended after eight coaches of a freight train derailed near Bhakkar.

A railway’s official said that the freight train was on its way when suddenly it careened off the track near Kallur Kot area of Bhakkar. He said that the seven coaches of the train plunged into a six-feet deep ravine.

Read: Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail near Kotri

The official said that Kot Addu-Kundian section of the railway was closed for traffic after the incident and added that the trains heading to Rawalpindi from Multan were halted at different railway stations.

In November last year, railway traffic to and from Karachi had remained suspended for over four hours as two coaches from the Rawalpindi bound ‘Tezgam Express’ had derailed at the Cantt Station.

The bogies had derailed when the train was moving from washing line to platform at the Cantt Station whereas no one had been injured in the incident.

The incident had thrown the entire train operation into disarray at the Karachi’s railway station and the authorities had to halt trains at different railway stations for several hours.

