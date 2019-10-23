Web Analytics
French Ambassador calls on Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: French Ambassador to Pakistan, Marc Barety called on Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation.

The Interior minister while talking to Ambassador said the issues related to illegal immigration to France has been completely resolved and the government got remarkable success in passport and visa-related affairs, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said that development work had been started in Diplomatic Enclave after 10 years and every possible effort was being made to facilitate foreign community.

The Ambassador expressed his satisfaction on over security-related issues and matters related to passport etc.

The minister said that all cases received to the Ministry of Interior from the French Embassy were positively resolved.

Both sides expressed the desire to have a long-term cooperation in various sectors and agreed to further improve relations.

