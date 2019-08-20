French FM voices concern over Kashmir situation in call with Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and apprised him of grave human rights abuses by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During the telephonic conversation, Qureshi informed the French foreign minister about India’s unilateral decision to strip the occupied territory of its special status and the resultant threat it poses to peace in South Asia.

FM Qureshi said occupied Jammu and Kashmir is under clampdown since August 5 as the region has continuously been witnessing human rights abuses.

He told his French counterpart that Pakistan fears a humanitarian crisis in the Himalayan region, which could pose a great danger to the security and peace of the region.

The French minister, expressing grave concern over the situation, urged Pakistan and India to resolve the matters by peaceful means and bilateral dialogue.

He also lauded Islamabad’s efforts to help bring peace to war-torn Afghanistan.

