French publisher launches 2nd edition of travel guide on Pakistan

PARIS: After a gap of eight years, the renowned French publisher, Petite Fute has launched the 2nd Edition of its comprehensive Travel Guide on Pakistan in the French language.

Moin ul Haque, Ambassador of Pakistan to France welcomed the publication of an updated edition of Petite Fute Travel Guide saying that this would help in promoting and attracting French-speaking tourists the world over to visit Pakistan.

The ambassador thanked Dominique Auzias for his key role stating that the embassy had been working very closely with the publisher for the last two years for this project.

He expressed the hope that the new guide along with other embassy’s initiatives notably the setting up of a tourism desk at the embassy and launching of a tourism website in the French language would attract more French tourists to Pakistan.

