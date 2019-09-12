Fresh monsoon currents likely to enter in Pakistan from Friday night

KARACHI: Fresh monsoon currents are likely to enter from Friday night in upper parts of the country to generate rainfall, the met office said in its recent forecast.

A shallow westerly trough is prevailing in upper parts of Pakistan and producing rain or thunderstorm at isolated places, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report.

The subtropical high pressure is still prevailing and causing hot and dry conditions in most of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather prevails in most parts of Pakistan, weather report said.

However, fresh monsoon currents are likely to enter from Friday night which may interact with westerly wave between Friday to Monday and it may generate isolated to scattered rain or thunderstorm in upper parts of Pakistan including upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Punjab and Kashmir region.

The weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid and the maximum temperature will remain between 34-36 degree Celsius on Thursday (today).

Sibbi in Balochistan was the hottest place in Pakistan on Wednesday with 45°Celsius temperature, while the mercury hit maximum 43°Celsius in Sukkur, Rohri, Dadu in Sindh and Noorpur Thal in Punjab, according to the weather report.

Comments

comments