Fresh rain spell can break record of maximum rainfall in Karachi: Met officials

KARACHI: Weather officials have predicted a spell of heavy rainfall in Karachi from Saturday (today) evening, ARY News reported.

The low pressure that has generated the ongoing wet spell in Karachi and other parts of Sindh will be at its intense level on Sunday and the rainfall could break 40 years’ old record of maximum rainfall in the metropolis, met officials said.

Karachi had received maximum rainfall of 272.5 mm in August 1979, officials said.

Fresh rainy spell, which will likely to begin this evening could create a situation of urban flooding in the city.

The met office had earlier forecast widespread rains or wind-thunderstorm in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had earlier said that the fresh weather system is stronger than the previous rainy spell.

The low pressure of the weather system will bring heavy rainfall with it, he added.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority has said that the provincial emergency operation centre had been put into operation which would work round-the-clock.

The general public has been advised to contact on telephone number 021-9933003 in an emergency situation.

He said due to likely heavy rainfall the leaves of concerned government staff has been cancelled.

He said his institution had made 141 heavy de-watering pumps available to four divisional headquarters while 53 de-watering pumps had been put at the disposal of Karachi division, 67 Hyderabad division, 15 Larkana division and six at the disposal of Sukkur division.

He said another 95 de-watering pumps were available with the PDMA and could be provided to any area as and when required.

People have also been advised to stay away from dilapidated buildings, avoid standing under a tree and also avoid touching electricity poles or wires.

