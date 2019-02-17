Fresh spell of rainfall in Pakistan from today: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The weather department has forecast a new spell of rainfall in Pakistan from Sunday (today) with entry of a new weather system in western parts of the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that a westerly wave with strong rain bearing system will enter in the country this evening or night and it will likely to persist till Friday.

According to the met office report, in the initial phase, rain with snowfall over the hills, is expected at scattered places at Balochistan’s Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during Sunday and Monday.

The weather system in its final phase will likely to further intensify on Tuesday evening and may persist till Friday, the weather report said.

Under the influence of this weather system widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan and at scattered places in Sindh from Tuesday to Thursday.

The wet spell will continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir till Friday, the weather report said.

The weather advisory has also warned that heavy rainfalls may trigger landslides in Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir and may cause flash flooding in local nullah and riverine of Balochistan and hill torrents of DG Khan on Wednesday and Thursday.

