Fresh spell of rainfall in Sindh from Tuesday: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of rainfall in southern parts of Sindh from Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The met office in a forecast said that a monsoon low has developed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and it is likely to move West-Northwestwards.

“From Monday to Thursday a westerly trough over Pakistan is likely to interact with monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, which may cause isolated or scattered rainfall in eastern and upper parts of the country”, weather office said.

Rainfall of moderate intensity and isolated heavy falls are likely in south and southeastern parts of Sindh from 27th August (Tuesday), according to the rain forecast.

Rainfall is also expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and northeast Punjab, east Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan division during the week.

A rain forecast earlier said that fresh low pressure from the Bay of Bengal will reach Karachi on August 28 and weather pundits had predicted scattered light rainfall in Karachi on Wednesday and Thursday (August 28 and 29).

The met office had forecast 30 mm to 40 mm rainfall during the wet spell.

