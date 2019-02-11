Fresh weather system to bring rain, snowfall in Balochistan: met office

ISLAMABAD: The cold wave continuing across the country on Monday, as the met office predicted rain and snowfall spell in Balochistan as a new weather system will enter in the province on Monday, ARY News reported.

A fresh westerly wave is approaching to western and southwestern parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts during next 24 to 48 hours.

According to weather report, cold windy weather will prevail in Karachi on Tuesday and Wednesday and the temperature in the city will likely to go down.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its report said that a new weather system will enter in Balochistan today, which will bring rainy spell in Quetta, Zhob, Pishin, Ziarat and Kalat, while snowfall at hills from Monday to Wednesday.

The weather department has issued an alert about heavy rainfall and flooding in Nallahs in the province.

According to PMD report cold spell will continue across Pakistan, as continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The minimum temperature in Karachi recorded at 15 degree Celsius. Mostly cold and dry weather will prevail in the city.

Rain thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions on Tuesday, and at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the weather report said. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

The lowest minimum temperature remained minus 9 Celsius at Astore and Kalam, minus 8 at Skardu and Bagrote minus six degree Celsius at Gupis while minus four at Malamjabba and Hunza, according to the weather report.

