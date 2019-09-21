This month marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the iconic much-loved show Friends.

The sitcom’s first episode was aired on September 22, 1994. The star cast from the show, who are known from their characters’ names more than their own till today, took to social media to pen down emotional posts and thanked fans for their unwavering support.

Taking to Instagram, Courteney Cox, who played Monica wrote, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys.”

Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay, said that she is still in touch with her co-stars. “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. We might be in different places but we are connected,” she said.

David Schwimmer, who was the nerdy Ross in the 90’s show, said they couldn’t have done it without fans ‘ support “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago… thank you to all the fans out there! We couldn’t have done it without you. Big love to the other five friends,” he posted.

Matt LeBlanc, also posted about the milestone and wrote “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching.”

Fans still haven’t gotten over the show, millions of them tweeting on the show’s anniversary as #Friends25 too emerged as a Twitter trend is a proof.

